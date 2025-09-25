Rani Mukerji’s look as she gets her first ever national film award
Toshani
| Sep 25, 2025
Rani Mukerji won Best Actress at the at the 71st National Film Awards for her acting in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
She received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.
The event took place in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.
She was dressed in a timeless brown Sabyasachi saree.
She also wore a contrasting statement choker.
While receiving the award, she also wore a gold necklace with the initials of her daughter’s name, Adira.
She also received Rs. 2 lakh, along with the Rajat Kamal medal and a certificate.
Rani Mukerji called the award a validation of her 30-year body of work.
