The Archies Screening: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan and more who slayed the red carpet
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Agastya Nanda looked dapper in his tuxedo with a bow tie
Katrina Kaif rocked this leather dress at the do
Janhvi Kapoor turned up in sequins for sister Khushi Kapoor
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap at the screening
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor looked effortlessly chic
Navya Naveli Nanda looked ravishing in her red gown
Shanaya Kapoor was angelic in her white strapped gown
Abhi, Ash and Aaradhya rocked their black ensembles
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in the royal blue suit
Ibrahim Ali Khan looked spiffy at The Archies screening
Kajol and cousin Ayan Mukerji made for a fashionable sibling duo
Karisma Kapoor rocked this grungy black skirt and top
Ananya Panday was simply gorgeous in her black gown
Lord Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya
Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan were best dressed father, son duo
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar looked sophisticated
Rekha wore a lovely green sari to the event
Khushi Kapoor rocked her sequinned gown to the hilt
Suhana Khan again showed us that red is the shade of her choice
