Top 10 best romance movies based on novels to watch on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 07, 2024
We have Pride and Prejudice starring Kiera Knightley and Matthew McFayden. Pride and Prejudice is by Jane Austen. Watch it on Netflix, JioCinema or Amazon Prime Video.
Me Before You by Jojo Moyes has been adapted into a movie which features Emilia Clark and Sam Claflin. Watch this heartbreaking romance movie on Amazon Prime Video.
P.S. I Love You is a novel by Cecelia Ahern. The movie stars Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler. Rent and watch this one on Amazon Prime Video.
The Fault in our Stars by John Green was adapted into a movie which starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as two cancer patients who fall in love. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Safe Heaven starring Josh Duhamel, Julianne Hough and Cobie Smulders is based on Nicholas Sparks' book. You can rent it on AppleTV or Google Play Movies.
A Walk To Remember is also by Nicholas Sparks. Mandy Moore and Shane West made this one a cult movie. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Dear John by Nicholas Sparks is just stunning. It stars Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. Watch this on Netflix.
One Day is on Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema. It is based on a book by David Nicholls. Anne Hathaway stars in this one with Jim Sturgess.
Call Me By Your Name by André Aciman was adapted into a movie with Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet in the lead role. Rent it on AppleTV.
The Notebook is a book by Nicholas Sparks. It is one cult movie featuring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
