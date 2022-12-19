Party inspiration from B-town DIVAs

Here's a look at popular Bollywood beauties in shimmer outfits for some party night inspiration. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Ananya Panday 

The sheer tasselled gown looks rich. 

Deepika Padukone

Some feathery tassels for a red carpet look. 

Katrina Kaif

Always shining with bling! 

Kiara Advani 

Currently, the national crush and everywhere... 

Janhvi Kapoor

Dishing out the retro vibes... 

Kriti Sanon 

Short (dress), sweet and spicy...  

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

A blingtastic gown for a perfect evening. 

Bhumi Pednekar 

This DIVA is stunning everyone and how! 

Malaika Arora

A blazer for standing out, in a bling of course!  

Sara Ali Khan 

A strapless short dress for the chic that you are. 

