Glamarous off-screen avatars of 7 TV mothers-in-law will certainly surprise you!

Alpana Buch, Smita Bansal, Shubhaavi Chouksey, Niyati Joshi, Kruttika Desai, Anita Raaj, and Swati Chitnis off-screen avatar will leave you stunned!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Alpana Buch

Alpana Buch plays the role of Baa in the Anupamaa show. The actress manages to pull off western wear in trendy wear and looks quite stunning.

Source: Bollywood

Niyati Joshi

Niyati Joshi played the role of Kartik's mother and Naira's MIL in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She raises the temperature on social media with her hotness avatar.

Source: Bollywood

Shubhaavi Chouksey

Shubhaavi Chouksey plays the role of Ram Kapoor's mother in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a diva in real life. Her glamorous pictures on Insta set the screens on fire.

Source: Bollywood

Swati Chitnis

Swati Chitnis plays Swarna Goenka's mother-in-law in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her modern avatar will leave you stunned!

Source: Bollywood

Kruttika Desai

Kruttika Desai currently essays the role of Gautam's mother and Dhara's mother-in-law. The actress loves to wear western outfits and carries them with ease.

Source: Bollywood

Smita Bansal

Smita Bansal who played the role of Anandi's mother-in-law in Balika Vadhu rocks the western look in the most classy way.

Source: Bollywood

Anita Raaj

Anita Raaj played Sarab's mother-in-law in Choti Sardarni oozes oomph with her style.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Govinda and 7 more Bollywood stars who don’t use their real names

 Find Out More