Alpana Buch, Smita Bansal, Shubhaavi Chouksey, Niyati Joshi, Kruttika Desai, Anita Raaj, and Swati Chitnis off-screen avatar will leave you stunned!Source: Bollywood
Alpana Buch plays the role of Baa in the Anupamaa show. The actress manages to pull off western wear in trendy wear and looks quite stunning.Source: Bollywood
Niyati Joshi played the role of Kartik's mother and Naira's MIL in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She raises the temperature on social media with her hotness avatar.Source: Bollywood
Shubhaavi Chouksey plays the role of Ram Kapoor's mother in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a diva in real life. Her glamorous pictures on Insta set the screens on fire.Source: Bollywood
Swati Chitnis plays Swarna Goenka's mother-in-law in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her modern avatar will leave you stunned!Source: Bollywood
Kruttika Desai currently essays the role of Gautam's mother and Dhara's mother-in-law. The actress loves to wear western outfits and carries them with ease.Source: Bollywood
Smita Bansal who played the role of Anandi's mother-in-law in Balika Vadhu rocks the western look in the most classy way.Source: Bollywood
Anita Raaj played Sarab's mother-in-law in Choti Sardarni oozes oomph with her style.Source: Bollywood
