7 Stylish Women's Kurta Sets with Dupatta to Shop in 2025

Gitesh Anand Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2025

Arayna Cotton Floral Kurta Set with Palazzo & Dupatta

Breezy cotton florals paired with a comfy palazzo and dupatta.ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ

Nermosa Printed Anarkali Kurta Set (Maroon)

A festive-ready maroon Anarkali with vibrant prints and flowy dupatta.

Nermosa Elegant Anarkali Kurta Set

Graceful flair meets ethnic charm in this beautifully printed Anarkali set.

KLOSIA Flared A-Line Kurta Set

A statement-making A-line kurta with elegant flair and matching dupatta.

KLOSIA Printed Anarkali Kurta Set

Classic Anarkali silhouette with trendy prints and stylish pants.ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ

ANNI DESIGNER Pakistani Style Rayon Kurta

Embroidered elegance in a Pakistani-style silhouette perfect for occasions.

Naixa Embroidered Straight Rayon Kurta

Chic and subtle embroidery on a straight-fit kurta with a soft dupatta.

