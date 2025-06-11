Best Floral & Printed Cotton Kurtas for Women

Gitesh Anand Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2025

FLUXUS Women's Cotton Floral Printed Kurta

A breezy and elegant floral cotton kurta, perfect for daily wear and summer styling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buy Now

FIORRA Floral Printed Blue Cotton A-Line Kurta

Soft A-line kurta with charming blue floral prints, offering comfort with a flattering silhouette.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buy Now

rytras Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurta

A stylish straight-cut kurta featuring classic prints and breathable cotton fabric for all-day ease.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buy Now

Max Women's Cotton Blend Regular Fit Kurta

Casual yet chic, this cotton blend kurta from Max is great for everyday outings and office wear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buy Now

Leriya Fashion Women Sleeveless Kurta

A vibrant sleeveless rayon kurta with bold prints, ideal for a relaxed and modern ethnic look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buy Now

W for Woman Women's Cotton Relaxed Fit Kurta

Tailored in soft cotton with a relaxed fit, this W kurta blends tradition with contemporary charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buy Now

Pistaa's Women's Cotton Regular Fit Kurta

A versatile regular-fit kurta crafted from breathable cotton and adorned with subtle prints.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Buy Now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Behind Your Touch to Moon in the Day: TOP 10 fantasy Korean dramas to add to your watch list

 

 Find Out More