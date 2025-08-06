From Office to Outing: Trendy Western Wear for Women

Gitesh Anand Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2025

Aahwan Women Satin Regular Fit Solid Button-Up Shirt

Elegant drop-shoulder satin shirt perfect for both office and casual outings.

Symbol Premium Women's 'Desk-to-Dinner' Crop Top

Chic and versatile crop top that transitions seamlessly from work to evening wear.

Leriya Fashion Women's Rayon Paisley Printed Tunic

Comfort meets boho charm in this printed short kurti-style western tunic.

Stylum Women's Floral Printed Cotton Top

Stay fresh and fashionable in this lightweight, floral cotton top for everyday wear.

Leriya Fashion Women’s Floral One-Piece Dress

A breezy above-the-knee dress ideal for summer brunches, beaches, or festive looks.

FIORRA Women's Green Cotton Top with Lace Detail

Add a feminine touch to your wardrobe with this lace-detailed printed cotton top.

LITZO Stylish Regular Fit Office Wear Top

Modern and sophisticated, this top is perfect for your 9-to-5 western wear rotation.

KOTTY Women’s Satin Sleeveless Solid Top

Sleek and minimal, this satin sleeveless top is a must-have for evening or formal looks.

