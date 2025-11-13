Winter Ethnic Glam: Velvet & Wool Sets for Every Occasion

Sonia Dham Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2025

SIRIL Velvet Embroidery Kurta Set

Dark green elegance with floral thread work, shine bright this festive season.

Generic Traditional Velvet Salwar Suit

3/4 sleeve V-neck kurta with straight pants, luxury and comfort in one look.

Rosary - Woolen Jacquard Kurti

Warm, straight-fit design with side pockets, your cozy-chic winter essential.

Maadwara Velvet Kurta & Pant Set

Soft Shaneel fabric with embroidery lace, classic winter charm redefined.

Rosary Woolen Kurta with Palazzo

A two-piece embroidered set that blends elegance with effortless warmth.

Pipasa Karachi Wool Kurta Palazzo Set

Three-piece outfit with stole and Mandarin collar—crafted for royal winter vibes.

