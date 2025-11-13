Winter Ethnic Glam: Velvet & Wool Sets for Every Occasion

Dark green elegance with floral thread work, shine bright this festive season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3/4 sleeve V-neck kurta with straight pants, luxury and comfort in one look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Warm, straight-fit design with side pockets, your cozy-chic winter essential.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soft Shaneel fabric with embroidery lace, classic winter charm redefined.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A two-piece embroidered set that blends elegance with effortless warmth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three-piece outfit with stole and Mandarin collar—crafted for royal winter vibes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!