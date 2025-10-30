7 Sulfate-Free Shampoos for Smooth, Healthy Hair

Sonia Dham Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2025

Nat Habit Hibiscus Navdha Shampoo

Made with hibiscus, amla, and fermented soy. Promotes hair growth and tames frizz naturally. Perfect for oily scalps and dry ends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Streax Professional BotBrazil Shampoo

Formulated for keratin, nanoplasty, and smoothening. Sulphate & paraben-free with Vita Oils for soft, nourished hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

TRESemmé Silk Press Smoothing Shampoo

Sulfate-free formula that delivers salon-like straight hair. Smooth, shiny, and totally frizz-free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

L’Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Shampoo

With Keratin Repair and Asta-Care, this gentle sulfate-free shampoo adds shine and smoothness for all hair types.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Shampoo

Infused with niacinamide and zinc peptides, this sulfate-free shampoo strengthens roots for visibly denser hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil Shampoo

Argan oil + lavender = smooth and serene hair days. Free from sulfates, parabens, and dyes. 100% vegan love!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weak Hero to My Name: 10 must-watch short Korean dramas you can binge in a day

 

 Find Out More