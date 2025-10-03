Best Matte Liquid Lipsticks for All-Day Wear!

Sonia Dham Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2025

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink

Highly pigmented, transfer & fade-proof, lasts 16 hrs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Elle 18 Matte Lipstick Nutty Latte

Smooth matte finish, long-lasting color.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

INSIGHT Non-Transfer Liquid Lipstick (Satin Rose)

Waterproof, smudge-proof, long wear, matte texture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

SUGAR POP 4-in-1 Mini Matte Kit

Long-lasting, smudgeproof, with Vitamin E.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Love Earth Liquid Mousse Lipstick (Irish Coffee)

https://www.amazon.in/Love-Earth-Liquid-Mousse-Lipstick/dp/B0B6WH5H5L?th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=indx_c2c_ws_fashcos_619-21&linkId=012a37098e866df9bd83ed8755053b04&language=en_IN&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

ETUDE Fixing Tint (Analog Rose)

Waterproof, smudgeproof, full coverage, Korean makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Crash Course in Romance to When the Camellia Blooms: TOP 10 romantic Korean dramas for a memorable date night

 

 Find Out More