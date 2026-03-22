Brightening Face Toner for Clear Skin

Sonia Dham Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2026

Plum Niacinamide & Rice Water Toner

Alcohol-free Oily acne-prone Pore tightening Glowing Fades blemishes Brightens smoothens All skin types.

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Cetaphil CICA Balancing Toner

Soothing comforting Sensitive skin Centella asiatica Allantoin Strengthens barrier Hydration.

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Pilgrim White Lotus Toner Mist

Korean beauty Refreshing Alcohol-free Open pores tightening Glowing All skin types.

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Lacto Calamine Rice Toner

Korean skincare Glass skin Vitamin C Glycolic niacinamide All skin types Dermatologically tested Alcohol-free.

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Kaya Daily Pore Toner

Alcohol-free Witch hazel Niacinamide Reduces pores dullness Tightens Even tone All skin types.

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Minimalist Anti Acne PHA Toner

PHA Oily skin Pore tightening Mild exfoliation Alcohol-free Hydrating Glowing.

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