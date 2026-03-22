Brightening Face Toner for Clear Skin

Alcohol-free Oily acne-prone Pore tightening Glowing Fades blemishes Brightens smoothens All skin types.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soothing comforting Sensitive skin Centella asiatica Allantoin Strengthens barrier Hydration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean beauty Refreshing Alcohol-free Open pores tightening Glowing All skin types.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean skincare Glass skin Vitamin C Glycolic niacinamide All skin types Dermatologically tested Alcohol-free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alcohol-free Witch hazel Niacinamide Reduces pores dullness Tightens Even tone All skin types.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PHA Oily skin Pore tightening Mild exfoliation Alcohol-free Hydrating Glowing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
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