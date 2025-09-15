Flawless in a Flash: 7 Compact Powders for Smooth, Matte Skin

Sonia Dham Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2025

SUGAR Dream Cover Matte Compact

Matte finish with SPF 15 and Vitamin E. Blurs pores and controls shine all day.

Lovechild Masaba All Skin 4-In-1 Compact

A hybrid of primer, moisturizer, compact, and skin repair. Infused with Macadamia Oil and Vitamin E.

Laneige Neo Essential Blurring Powder

K-beauty essential with pore-blurring tech and oil control. Lightweight and travel-friendly.

RENEE Compact Powder

Matte coverage with a soft touch. Great for setting makeup and reducing excess oil.

HUDA GIRL Blue Sky & Cloud Gel Compact

2-in-1 primer and compact with oil-control formula. Unique gel-based texture.

Colorbar Radiant White UV Compact

Brightening formula with UV protection. Evens tone and sets base makeup effortlessly.

BELLAVITA Compact Powder

Matte finish with a warm tone. Ideal for a natural, sun-kissed everyday look.

