Intensive Moisturizing Body Lotion

Sonia Dham Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2025

Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello Body Lotion

Deeply moisturizing lotion with cocoa butter for soft, glowing skin and a warm vanilla fragrance.

Joy Honey & Almonds Advanced Nourishing Body Lotion

Lightweight winter lotion with honey, almonds, and shea butter for long-lasting hydration.

Lotus Herbals WhiteGlow Vitamin C Hand & Body Lotion

Vitamin C enriched, non-greasy lotion with SPF 20 for refreshed and nourished skin.

Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Lotion Serum

Dermatologist-tested body lotion serum with vitamin E for intense winter moisturization.

Parachute Advansed Deep Nourish Body Lotion

Coconut milk enriched body lotion that provides 72-hour moisture for dry skin.

Vaseline Deep Moisture Body Lotion

Ceramide-based lotion that repairs dryness and keeps skin cushion-soft.

NIVEA Nourishing Body Milk

Rich almond oil and hyaluronic acid formula for deep hydration and healthy-looking skin.

