Luxury Matte Lipstick for Women

Bare shade Non-drying Highly pigmented Creamy matte Smooth application.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Almond Pink Creamy matte Long lasting Shea butter Hydrating Rich pigmentation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leading Lady Doe-foot applicator Highly pigmented Smooth hydrating Blurry lips effect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cocoa Crush One swipe Highly pigmented Comfortable Long lasting Transferproof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salmon Pink Primer infused Matte Long wear Professional finish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
202M Long lasting Lightweight Moisturizing matte Comfortable wear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
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