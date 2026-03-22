Luxury Matte Lipstick for Women

Sonia Dham Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2026

Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Lipstick

Bare shade Non-drying Highly pigmented Creamy matte Smooth application.

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Maybelline Color Sensational Matte

Almond Pink Creamy matte Long lasting Shea butter Hydrating Rich pigmentation.

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MARS Matte Muse Mousse Lipstick

Leading Lady Doe-foot applicator Highly pigmented Smooth hydrating Blurry lips effect.

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FACES CANADA Comfy Matte Liquid

Cocoa Crush One swipe Highly pigmented Comfortable Long lasting Transferproof.

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Lakme 9 To 5 Primer + Matte

Salmon Pink Primer infused Matte Long wear Professional finish.

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Blue Heaven Get Matte Lipstick

202M Long lasting Lightweight Moisturizing matte Comfortable wear.

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