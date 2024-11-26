Men’s Grooming Made Affordable: Shop Beauty Product Sale at Myntra!

Gitesh Anand Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2024

THE MAN COMPANY Daily Moisturiser

The Man Company's Shea Butter & Vitamin E Daily Moisturiser for Normal Skin (50g) is a hydrating cream formulated with Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and provides SPF protection below 15.3

Ustraa Men Oily Skin Moisturising Cream

Because men also need moisturisation, cream is a perfect blend of Shea Butter and Brassica Plant Extract and Olive Oil which rejuvenates the skin.

Beardhood Pack of 2 Charcoal Peel Off Mask

It comes with the goodness of powerful Bamboo extracts that easily removes pore-closing dirt and extra oils and makes skin look younger.

THE MAN COMPANY Citron EDP

Citron EDP with Long Lasting Fragrance (100 ml) is the perfect scent to captivate your senses and leave a lasting impression, no matter the occasion.

Bombay Shaving Company Men After Shave lotion

Anti-bacterial with a natural formula of Turmeric, Sandalwood and Menthol this spray will make you feel the cooling goodness after every shave.

Ustraa Men Hair Growth Cream

This hair cream not only nourishes the hair but also helps boost the hair growth with the goodness of onion extract. He works on the cause of male pattern baldness Saw Palmetto.

