Say Goodbye to Chapped Lips! Winter-Ready Lip Balms for Smooth, Soft Comfort

Gitesh Anand Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2024

Minimalist Spf 30 Lip Balm

This lip balm is enriched with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, offers effective protection and nourishment for both women and men.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Dot & Key Strawberry Lip Balm

This lip balm provides deep moisturisation and a naturally pink tint, featuring SPF 50 and a blend of Vitamin C and E to nourish dry, dark lips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

SUGAR Cosmetics Tipsy Lip Balm For Dry & Chapped Lips

Infused with Vitamin E, shea butter, and jojoba oil, provides intense nourishment and protection for dry, chapped lips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm

With SPF 30, this lip balm is specially formulated to brighten dark, pigmented, and dry lips, while Vitamin C helps reduce discoloration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Mamaearth Nourishing 100% Natural Lip Balm

Mamaearth Nourishing 100% Natural Lip Balm, enriched with Vitamin E and shea butter, provides 12-hour moisturisation, leaving lips soft & supple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Himalaya SINCE 1930 Himalaya Lip Balm

This lip balm heals cracked lips, moisturises deeply, protects against chapping and shields from the drying effects of cold.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Order Now

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal completes a year: Triptii Dimri shares how she became Ranbir Kapoor's Zoya in BTS pics

 

 Find Out More