From Arjun Reddy to Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda's Top 10 Films to Watch on His Birthday

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2025

Arjun Reddy: A self destructive medical student must swim through love, heartbreak, and addiction to get over his past lover

Dear Comrade: A passionate student union leader’s life changes after he falls for a girl who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings

Geetha Govindam: A soft going young man falls in love with a bold strong-willed woman but later struggles against society and family pressures

Dwaraka: A petty small time thief gets mixed up and gets misidentified as a god man which changes his life

Mahanati: A biography on the legendary actress Savitri, her rise to fame and her turbulent personal life

NOTA: When threat looms over his life, a reluctant Chief Minister must navigate through politics danger to survive

Pelli Choopulu: Two young entrepreneurs face love and relationships while chasing their dreams of establishing a business empire

Taxiwaala: An innocent taxi-driver get engulfed in a series of supernatural events after picking up a suspicious passenger

Ye Mantram Vesave: A gaming enthusiast become obsessed with an online friend leading him on one hell of a journey

World Famous Lover: A man’s life unfolds as he unravels his past relationships to his current girlfriend

