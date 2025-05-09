From Arjun Reddy to Geetha Govindam: Vijay Deverakonda's Top 10 Films to Watch on His Birthday
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2025
Arjun Reddy: A self destructive medical student must swim through love, heartbreak, and addiction to get over his past lover
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dear Comrade: A passionate student union leader’s life changes after he falls for a girl who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Geetha Govindam: A soft going young man falls in love with a bold strong-willed woman but later struggles against society and family pressures
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dwaraka: A petty small time thief gets mixed up and gets misidentified as a god man which changes his life
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahanati: A biography on the legendary actress Savitri, her rise to fame and her turbulent personal life
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NOTA: When threat looms over his life, a reluctant Chief Minister must navigate through politics danger to survive
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pelli Choopulu: Two young entrepreneurs face love and relationships while chasing their dreams of establishing a business empire
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taxiwaala: An innocent taxi-driver get engulfed in a series of supernatural events after picking up a suspicious passenger
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ye Mantram Vesave: A gaming enthusiast become obsessed with an online friend leading him on one hell of a journey
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
World Famous Lover: A man’s life unfolds as he unravels his past relationships to his current girlfriend
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sai Pallavi turns 33! A look at her top 10 best performances
Find Out More