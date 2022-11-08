The diva will turn 38 on November 28, and her husband Vignesh Shivan who is a moviemaker will throw a small birthday party at their home.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly the actress wants to enjoy her first birthday with her babies and hubby post marriage before she starts shooting for the last leg of Jawan.
The year has been amazing for her as she got married in June and was blessed with twin boys in June. As she cannot travel, she has decided to keep a low-key birthday bash.
The heroine is an amazing actress and a beautiful mother who has done every role amazingly.
According to a Pinkvilla report, the south actress will have a low-key birthday party as she wants to spend time with her newborn babies.
The duo got married back in June 2022 back in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by many big stars like Rajinikanth, and Suriya to name a few.
The diva had written a cute post where she mentioned that she and her husband needed blessings as they became parents.
