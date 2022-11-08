Nayanthara's birthday plans

The diva will turn 38 on November 28, and her husband Vignesh Shivan who is a moviemaker will throw a small birthday party at their home.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara's birthday wish

Reportedly the actress wants to enjoy her first birthday with her babies and hubby post marriage before she starts shooting for the last leg of Jawan.

Source: Bollywood

2022 is for Nayanthara

The year has been amazing for her as she got married in June and was blessed with twin boys in June. As she cannot travel, she has decided to keep a low-key birthday bash.

Source: Bollywood

Pretty mom

The heroine is an amazing actress and a beautiful mother who has done every role amazingly.

Source: Bollywood

What will Nayanthara do on her birthday?

According to a Pinkvilla report, the south actress will have a low-key birthday party as she wants to spend time with her newborn babies.

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

The duo got married back in June 2022 back in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by many big stars like Rajinikanth, and Suriya to name a few.

Source: Bollywood

Doting 'Amma'

The diva had written a cute post where she mentioned that she and her husband needed blessings as they became parents.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 75 Million followers

 Find Out More