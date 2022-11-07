Monochrome shot

Pooja looked stunning in the black and white bodysuit as she looked into the lens.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Heads turn

The diva looked stunning as she was seen on the red carpet in a white gown that had a plunging neckline and a thigh slit.

Source: Bollywood

Casual look

If you are thinking of going for a lunch date then wear a denim jumpsuit and team up the same with a neon bra like Pooja dd.

Source: Bollywood

Yellow monokini

The actress looked smoking sultry in a bright yellow monokini as she posed in front of the camera.

Source: Bollywood

Bold look

The actress looked bold in a white shirt which showed off her toned figure perfectly.

Source: Bollywood

Temperature raised

For a photoshoot, the beauty was seen wearing an embellished bralette which she teamed up with an embroidred lehenga and jhumkas.

Source: Bollywood

Sultry swimsuit

Pooja Hegde was seen wearing a sizzling sky blue coloured swimsuit which she layered with a neckpiece.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood actresses who nail the see-through mesh look with class

 Find Out More