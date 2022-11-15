Anushka Shetty

She did her acting debut with Super for which she was nominated for Filmfare Best Supporting Actress – Telugu.

Nayanthara

She did her acting debut with Malayalam movie Manassinakkare that had Jayaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress is known for her Telugu and Tamil movies. She was born in Chennai on 28 April 1987. She did her acting debut with Ye Maaya Chesave.

Trisha Krishnan

The actress became famous post she won the Miss Chennai contest back in 1999 and did her acting debut with Jodi.

Kajal Aggarwal

It was in 2004 when the actress had done her acting debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika did her acting debut with Kirik Party back in 2016. She has also done movies like Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Yajamana, Sarileru.

Sai Pallavi

She did her acting debut with Malayalam movie Premam. She has also done movies like Kali, Fidaa, Diya to name a few.

Ileana D’Cruz

She did her acting debut with Devadasu back in 2006. The film had become a commercial hit.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah did her acting debut with the Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.

Shruti Haasan

It was in her dad's movie named Hey Ram that Shruti did her acting debut as a child artist.

