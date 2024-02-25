Top 10 anti-hero Bollywood movies on JioCinema, Zee5 and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Deewar saw Amitabh Bachchan play a young man forced into crime, clashing with his police officer brother. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agneepath follows Vijay as he seeks revenge after childhood trauma, rising through the underworld. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baazigar is another revenge story of charismatic Vicky seeking revenge through any means necessary. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deceptive villain Don had the audience invested in the movie Don: The Chase Begins Again. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani saw pregnant Vidya play the role of the anti-hero protagonist on a revenge mission. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Villain Balram finds a glimmer of hope despite his dark life in the movie Khalnayak. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Master thief Aryan wins the audience over making them fall in love in Dhoom 2. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athlete Paan Singh is forced into becoming a dacoit in the movie Paan Singh Tomar. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mom follows a mother seeking revenge on her stepdaughter's rapists. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hamlet remake sees Haider descend into madness seeking answers, played by Shahid Kapoor. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies and web series about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More