Top 10 anti-hero Bollywood movies on JioCinema, Zee5 and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Deewar saw Amitabh Bachchan play a young man forced into crime, clashing with his police officer brother. On Zee5.
Agneepath follows Vijay as he seeks revenge after childhood trauma, rising through the underworld. On Netflix.
Baazigar is another revenge story of charismatic Vicky seeking revenge through any means necessary. On YouTube.
Deceptive villain Don had the audience invested in the movie Don: The Chase Begins Again. On Netflix.
Kahaani saw pregnant Vidya play the role of the anti-hero protagonist on a revenge mission. On JioCinema.
Villain Balram finds a glimmer of hope despite his dark life in the movie Khalnayak. On Zee5.
Master thief Aryan wins the audience over making them fall in love in Dhoom 2. On Prime Video.
Athlete Paan Singh is forced into becoming a dacoit in the movie Paan Singh Tomar. On Netflix.
Mom follows a mother seeking revenge on her stepdaughter's rapists. On Zee5.
Hamlet remake sees Haider descend into madness seeking answers, played by Shahid Kapoor. On Zee5.
