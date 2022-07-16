Rashmika Mandanna’s recently shot a steamy photoshoot in full retro mode, evoking major Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi vibes from the 70s both in their spunk and hotness. Check out her pics…Source: Bollywood
We told you that Rashmika Mandanna has gone full retro, didn’t we, and boy does she pull it off.Source: Bollywood
Rahmika Mandanna looks as hot with her cool, retro sunglasses on…Source: Bollywood
And the Pushpa actress looks just as hot with her shades off…Source: Bollywood
The Varisu lass is one of the few actresses who looks as stunning when striking an innocent pose.Source: Bollywood
As she does when going all bold and erotic, plunging neckline et al.Source: Bollywood
That wink by Rashmika Mandanna…my…oh, my, doesn’t that instantly steal your heart?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!