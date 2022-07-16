Rahmika Mandanna hot retro photoshoot That wink by Rashmika Mandanna…my…oh, my, doesn’t that instantly steal your heart?

Rashmika Mandanna’s recently shot a steamy photoshoot in full retro mode, evoking major Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi vibes from the 70s both in their spunk and hotness. Check out her pics…

Russel D'Silva

Rahmika Mandanna in retro mode

We told you that Rashmika Mandanna has gone full retro, didn’t we, and boy does she pull it off.

Rahmika Mandanna hot with sunglasses

Rahmika Mandanna looks as hot with her cool, retro sunglasses on…

Rahmika Mandanna hot without sunglasses

And the Pushpa actress looks just as hot with her shades off…

Rahmika Mandanna innocent look

The Varisu lass is one of the few actresses who looks as stunning when striking an innocent pose.

Rahmika Mandanna hot cleavage

As she does when going all bold and erotic, plunging neckline et al.

Rahmika Mandanna hot wink

That wink by Rashmika Mandanna…my…oh, my, doesn’t that instantly steal your heart?

