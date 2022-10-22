Charu and her daughter Ziana can be seen cutely posing in front of the camera. Charu wore an orange saree while her baby girl wore a red dress.Source: Bollywood
Ziana was down with dengue recently. Charu addressed her child as brave and protected her during the tough time.Source: Bollywood
Charu's daughter Ziana earlier was suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease. She was not being able to eat anything.Source: Bollywood
Charu Asopa is married to Rajeev Sen. The duo are having trouble in their marriage life. Rajeev also posts photos with his baby girl Ziana on Instagram.Source: Bollywood
Charu can never feel alone as her little one always keeps her on her toes. Both mommy and baby are looking adorable, right?Source: Bollywood
Did you know that Charu has her daughter Ziana's name tattoed on her wrist? Cute enough right?Source: Bollywood
Charu keeps posting pretty snaps with her darling daughter and we can't get enough of the same.Source: Bollywood
Charu had once said in an interview that she is ending her marriage so that Ziana could have a better future.Source: Bollywood
Charu is a proud mom who keeps updating every little milestone of her darling daughter.Source: Bollywood
This photo was taken when Charu took her daughter to Siddhivinayak temple.Source: Bollywood
