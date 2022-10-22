Charu Asopa's cute photo with baby Ziana

Charu and her daughter Ziana can be seen cutely posing in front of the camera. Charu wore an orange saree while her baby girl wore a red dress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Charu Asopa and Ziana's cutest snap

Ziana was down with dengue recently. Charu addressed her child as brave and protected her during the tough time.

Baby Ziana the strongest

Charu's daughter Ziana earlier was suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease. She was not being able to eat anything.

Cuties in one frame

Charu Asopa is married to Rajeev Sen. The duo are having trouble in their marriage life. Rajeev also posts photos with his baby girl Ziana on Instagram.

Companion in bad times

Charu can never feel alone as her little one always keeps her on her toes. Both mommy and baby are looking adorable, right?

Bundle of joy

Did you know that Charu has her daughter Ziana's name tattoed on her wrist? Cute enough right?

Special moment

Charu keeps posting pretty snaps with her darling daughter and we can't get enough of the same.

Daughter-mom strongest

Charu had once said in an interview that she is ending her marriage so that Ziana could have a better future.

All things adorable

Charu is a proud mom who keeps updating every little milestone of her darling daughter.

All smiles

This photo was taken when Charu took her daughter to Siddhivinayak temple.

