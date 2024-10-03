10 designer sarees of Shweta Tiwari for upcoming weddings
Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Shweta Tiwari is the fashionista of television industry. She has shared some gorgeous pictures on Instagram.
Shweta Tiwari has a beautiful collection of sarees. She is the fashionista of TV industry and while the wedding season is approaching, here are some of her gorgeous sarees. This sequin pastel green saree is our top favourite.
This purple saree looks so royal on Shweta. This can be a perfect choice for a wedding reception.
Wow! This blue saree has our heart. Shweta looks so pretty in this colour.
Have to attend a cocktail party or sangeet? This Indo western saree is a perfect choice.
Green colour has it own beauty. This floral printed saree is right for the wedding.
One can never go wrong with black. This black Indo-western saree would be good for a sangeet ceremony.
Shweta has got an amazing collection of Indo-western sarees. This pink sequin saree has our heart.
So gorgeous! We definitely want to steal this red saree from Shweta.
A completely traditional saree is beautiful. This saree is perfect for a the main wedding rituals.
Lavender is love! Pastels is the new trend and this lavender shimmery saree will grab everyone's attention. This is a perfect one for wedding receptions.
