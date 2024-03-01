Manisha Rani: All about the rumoured Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa winner

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Manisha Rani is an Indian dancer, social media star, and content creator.

After completing her schooling in Munger, she relocated to Kolkata to follow her dream of becoming a dancer.

She worked as a background dancer and waitress in Kolkata, among other vocations.

Despite losing in the first round of Dancing India Dance Season 5, Manisha Rani made her television debut in India with DID.

She appeared in a little part in the Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari &TV serial in 2020.

She had an audience appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2023, where she became well-known for her banter with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Manisha Rani competed in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 following over nine years of hardship, placing her as the second runner-up.

She entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in 2024 as a wild card competitor and has won people's heart by her cute accent.

