Shweta's son Reyansh turns six today

Shweta's Tiwari is on cloud nine as her 'jaan' Reyansh has turned a year older today.

Siddhi Chatterjee

First love

Shweta's first love will always be her baby boy Reyansh. Surely a woman's first love is not her husband but her son always.

Apple of Shweta's eyes

Reyash is the centre of Shweta's universe. This adorable snap is the proof of the same.

Lovely snap

The actress keeps sharing lovely snaps of her sweet little prince on Instagram.

Khushi ka katora

On Reyansh's 5th birthday the diva had written a caption where she called her son a bowl of happiness.

Family photo

Reyansh is seen with his step sister Palak Tiwari and mom Shweta. Palak is the daughter of Shweta and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary.

Cute patootie

The adorable boy was seen wrapped up in the arms of his mom. This snap is surely a proof of how a mom-child bond should really be.

Boys like to swing

The baby boy is having a good time in the swing while his mom stands at the back.

Nature calling

In the snap, Reyansh, Shweta and Palak can be seen spending time in the lap of mother nature.

Cuties in a frame

This snap is heart warming and we fall short of words to describe the feeling.

