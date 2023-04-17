Top 10 super-talented Indian TV stars
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023
Ram Kapoor is well-known tv celebrity for his shows such as Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane and more
Hina Khan made a mark with her debut tv show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Mouni Roy is recognized as Naagin after her popular Ekta Kapoor show Naagin.
Jennifer Winget proved her prowess in several tv serials such as Saraswati Chandra, Bepannah, and Beyhadh.
Karan Patel has been featured in several tv serials including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Divyanka Tripathi is serving the industry for years but she got fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Shweta Tiwari proved her mettle in daily soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Begusarai.
Remember Sakshi Tanwar from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain?
Ronit Roy is a veteran in tv industry having played pivotal roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Adaalat.
