Let's take a look at some glamorous pictures of Lock Upp star Anjali Arora.Source: Bollywood
Anjali Arora looking graceful in a polka dot dress.Source: Bollywood
Anjali Arora nails it in a black dress.Source: Bollywood
Anjali Arora stunningly flaunts her hot curves in a bodycon dress.Source: Bollywood
Anjali is hotness personified in black.Source: Bollywood
Anjali Arora being all confident in a black blazer.Source: Bollywood
Anjali Arora knows how to titillate the camera.Source: Bollywood
Anjali Arora's perfect thigh-high slit dress.Source: Bollywood
Anjali needs no reason to pose.Source: Bollywood
Anjali Arora's ghagra-choli look receives a thumbs up.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!