Monsoon on right point look

Shweta Tiwari's monsoon fashion is on point. She is seen having the best time of her life in a beige-coloured crop top.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari's beach destination avatar

If you are planning to go for an exotic beach vacation opt for this fashionable crop top look, that Shweta has donned.

Source: Bollywood

Red-white crop top

The actress knows what looks good on her and how? She is ready to rock in this crop top.

Source: Bollywood

Woman in black

In black Shweta Tiwari looks powerful. We are more than happy to steal this crop top from the actress.

Source: Bollywood

Feminine touch

Shweta wore big hoop earrings with her beige-coloured crop top to add the dash of an Indo-Western look.

Source: Bollywood

What a smile

The actress looks sultry in this black-coloured crop top and her infectious smile is doing all the talking.

Source: Bollywood

Those abs

If you are planning for a Sunday brunch with your girl gang then bookmark this crop top. The actress is seen flaunting her washboard abs.

Source: Bollywood

Can't breathe look

Shweta Tiwari knows to leave her fans gasping for breath. This picture is proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari's easy-to-wear crop top

She simply chose a lemon yellow knotted crop top and teamed it up with a pair of white denim.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari's peppy look

The actress knows to slay in a bright pink crop top which she teamed up with flared denim.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's mushiest pictures ever

 Find Out More