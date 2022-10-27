Urfi Javed in long braid

Urfi has made a long braid by twirling her hair. The beauty of her hair has amped in this frame because of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Urfi Javed puts array of clips on hair

The diva was seen wearing a white crop top and putting number of clips on her long tresses. The clips were matching her white top.

Bun look

The internet sensation star wore a cut out black dress and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Side lock

If you are planning to wear a gown at your friends party, bookmark this hairstyle of Urfi. She has kept a lock of her tresses on the side.

Side braid

The Lucknow diva was seen donning a yellow Indian dress and did the side braid.

Open tresses

Urfi went topless and covered herself with her long, shiny and voluminous tresses.

High pony

Urfi wore a tank top and tied her hair in a high pony and showed off her toned back.

Retro hairstyle

Urfi was seen wearing a green bra and donning a retro hairstyle in this particular snap.

Top knot

The actress wore a pink plastic top and tied her hair in a top knot. It gave a breezy look.

Messy bun

If you are going for a casual date, slay in the underboob trend like Urfi did but do not forget to don a messy bun.

