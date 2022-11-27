Sultry in a blue bra

Urfi looked ravishing in a blue bra which she teamed up with a chunky necklace. This snap is totally electric.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Bold look

The diva wore a deep plunging neckline white cut top and paired the same with a black bra which had mesh lace.

Head spinning outfit

Urfi's black OOTD attire consisted of a black bralette and a tiny skirt.

Shimmery bralette

The pretty lady looked bold in a shimmery bra that she wore in front of the paps. We could not stop staring.

Transparent bra

The pretty woman wore a transparent bralette which she teamed dup with a net skirt and looked wow.

Killer look goals

With red lips, open button jeans and a navy blue coloured bralette Urfi created havoc on social media.

Far from being conventional

Urfi was seen wearing a blue bralette and she teamed the same with white pants. She looked different from ususal.

No games allowed

Urfi is looking joyful as she wore a pink bra with denim jeans and is carrying herself with a lot of ease.

Dramatic affair

Urfi was seen wearing a bralette with jeans and made her sea of followers go crazy for her.

Unconventional bralette

The Bigg Boss OTT fame diva wore a corset bralette and teamed it up with olive green pants and a nude coloured shrug.

