Urfi Javed is the queen of cutout outfits... but... here are some of the bizarre cutout outfits...Source: Bollywood
Urfi, the skirt is too bold!Source: Bollywood
Doesn't this look like a skirt plus boot denim stitched together?Source: Bollywood
Literally, who wears shells on their boobs on the beach! Interesting but...Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed cut up her shirt and left just the sleeves... so should it still be called shirt?Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed doesn't mind going bold on and off-screen. However, there's some style in it...Source: Bollywood
Would you wear this bold crop top?Source: Bollywood
Who did this to the denim... netizens want to know...Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed is looking pretty but there are too many holes in it...Source: Bollywood
Urfi shared this picture and credited mouse (rat) as the designer... witty, no?Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed cut up a nice blazer and made this out of it... we like the hairdo...Source: Bollywood
That's Urfi Javed's denim crop jacket...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!