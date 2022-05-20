Urfi Javed's most bizarre cutout outfits 

Urfi Javed is the queen of cutout outfits... but... here are some of the bizarre cutout outfits...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Skirty

Urfi, the skirt is too bold! 

Source: Bollywood

Denim

Doesn't this look like a skirt plus boot denim stitched together? 

Source: Bollywood

Ariel...

Literally, who wears shells on their boobs on the beach! Interesting but...

Source: Bollywood

Shirt off!

Urfi Javed cut up her shirt and left just the sleeves... so should it still be called shirt?  

Source: Bollywood

Bold cuts

Urfi Javed doesn't mind going bold on and off-screen. However, there's some style in it...

Source: Bollywood

A bold crop

Would you wear this bold crop top? 

Source: Bollywood

Denim mania 

Who did this to the denim... netizens want to know...

Source: Bollywood

Hole-y

Urfi Javed is looking pretty but there are too many holes in it...

Source: Bollywood

The designer!

Urfi shared this picture and credited mouse (rat) as the designer... witty, no? 

Source: Bollywood

Blazer- what? 

Urfi Javed cut up a nice blazer and made this out of it... we like the hairdo...

Source: Bollywood

Denim again...

That's Urfi Javed's denim crop jacket...

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli and more Bollywood husbands who spoil their wives with expensive gifts

 Find Out More