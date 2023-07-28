15 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat and more actors who quit the show midway

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates 15 years today. Here's a list of actor who left the show midway.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Bhavya Gandhi

Bhavya played Tapu earlier but he quit the show later.

Nidhi Bhanushali

Nidhi played Sonalika Bhide. However, she too, left the show soon.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer recently left the show accusing producer of sexual assault.

Neha Mehta

Neha played Anjali in the show but left a few years back.

Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh played Taarak Mehta. However, he left the show recently.

Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan left the show for the second time before lockdown.

Priya Ahuja Rajda

Priya aka Rita reporter left and even supported Jennifer in the controversy.

Raj Anadkat

Raj had replaced Bhavya as Tapu. He also left the show recently.

Monika Bhadoriya

Monika aka Bawri also accused the makers of misbehaving with actors.

