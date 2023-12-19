Revisiting Ankita Lokhande’s biggest controversies and how she handled it all with elan
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Ankita Lokhande is a strong contestant of this season of the reality show Bigg Boss and is a perfect match as she has been a part of many controversies.
Conflicts between Ankita and Kangana Ranaut, who acted in the historical drama Manikarnika, were reportedly discussed during the filming time.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016.
Ankita has consistently said that their breakup was a mutual decision, despite several rumors to the contrary.
Ankita Lokhande claimed that early in her career, she was subjected to casting couch pressure.
She said that a producer had pressured her to make concessions in order to be cast in a movie.
She has also been a part in a few social media disputes. She received backlash after publishing a picture of herself in a swimsuit.
Businessman Vicky Jain is the husband of Ankita Lokhande. Ankita has been labeled as a gold digger by some.
