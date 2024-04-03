5 Indian TV shows that are actually a remake of Turkish series
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 03, 2024
Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka had Pankhuri Awasthy and Rajveer Singh playing the lead roles. The show aired in 2017.
It is a remake of a Turkish TV show called Fatmagül'ün Suçu Ne?
Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka is about Amala who is raped Abeer's rich friends rape her under the influence of alcohol.
Their families force Abeer to marry Amala. After that, they seek justice for Amala.
Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali starrer Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum has also been inspired by the Turkish TV show.
It is a remake of Istanbullu Gelin starring Asli Enver and Ozcan Deniz.
The series is Surili and Shivendra's love story which also involves family disputes.
Katha Ankahee is a remake which starred Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles.
The show is a remake of 1001 Nights, a Turkish drama.
It talks about a man (boss) asking his female employee to sleep with him as she is in dire need of money.
When the boss learns the real reason behind the girl's need for money, he repents. They fall in love later.
We also have Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. It featured Smiriti Kalra, Aashim Gulati and Sanjay Kapoor.
Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara is a remake of a Turkish drama called Ask-ı Memnu.
It is a story of complex relationships. Ahana marries a middle-aged man Anant. The story navigates through their marital life. Unfortunately, it was left incomplete.
Reality TV show Perfect Bride was a remake of Gelinim Olur Musun?
