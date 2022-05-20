Hina Khan is ruling it out at Cannes 2022! Here's a dekko at times when she sizzled in swimwear...Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan loves to experiment with her clothes. She has not shied away from flaunting her swimwear collection online...Source: Bollywood
Usually, people avoid pink colour but not Hina. In fact, Hina loves to wear different colours...Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan wore really sexy monokini at Maldives once... She was matching the blue sky and water all around her...Source: Bollywood
Here' Hina in a black bikini that she teamed with a printed pullover.Source: Bollywood
Told y'all Hina loves to wear different colours...Source: Bollywood
This has to be the hottest bikinis Hina ever wore!Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan is a true blue DIVA who can even wear Neon on a bright sunny day...Source: Bollywood
Here's Hina in strapless swimwear...Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan doesn't mind wearing a really HOT monokini and wearing an overall after a soothing tan session...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!