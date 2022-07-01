Shweta Tiwari is one of the hottest actresses we have in the television industry. Here’s a dekko at her hottest photoshoots…Source: Bollywood
Shweta Tiwari is a fitness inspiration for many. Here’s the actress flaunting her toned midriff in the picture...Source: Bollywood
Can you believe Shweta Tiwari is 40? Look at her toned body. She works out to keep herself fit.Source: Bollywood
Shweta Tiwari looks oh-so-pretty in this ruffled dress with a corset top. The lusciously thick curls add to her beauty.Source: Bollywood
The Mere Dad Ki Dulhann actress has been experimenting with fashion and has been sharing some uber-hot photoshoots.Source: Bollywood
Who says after 40 is the end? Shweta Tiwari’s amazing beauty and transformation will change everyone’s mindset.Source: Bollywood
She is not ageing at all. In fact, if anything she is ageing in reverse or has stopped ageing. Shweta Tiwari still looks like a 25-year-old.Source: Bollywood
Ooh-la-la! Check out Shweta Tiwari’s stunning hourglass figure. She can give gen-Z actresses a run for their money.Source: Bollywood
It seems Shweta Tiwari has more of black outfits or just loves wearing black outfits.Source: Bollywood
So, what do you think about Shweta Tiwari’s hottest photoshoots? She exudes oomph in every pic, doesn’t she?Source: Bollywood
