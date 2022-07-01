Shweta Tiwari’s hottest photoshoots

Shweta Tiwari is one of the hottest actresses we have in the television industry. Here’s a dekko at her hottest photoshoots…

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari flaunts her toned abs

Shweta Tiwari is a fitness inspiration for many. Here’s the actress flaunting her toned midriff in the picture...

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari flaunts her toned abs

Can you believe Shweta Tiwari is 40? Look at her toned body. She works out to keep herself fit.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta flaunts her beauty in a strapless

Shweta Tiwari looks oh-so-pretty in this ruffled dress with a corset top. The lusciously thick curls add to her beauty.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari turns hottie in black

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhann actress has been experimenting with fashion and has been sharing some uber-hot photoshoots.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta is in her prime

Who says after 40 is the end? Shweta Tiwari’s amazing beauty and transformation will change everyone’s mindset.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards

She is not ageing at all. In fact, if anything she is ageing in reverse or has stopped ageing. Shweta Tiwari still looks like a 25-year-old.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari’s hourglass figure

Ooh-la-la! Check out Shweta Tiwari’s stunning hourglass figure. She can give gen-Z actresses a run for their money.

Source: Bollywood

Black is Shweta’s fave colour

It seems Shweta Tiwari has more of black outfits or just loves wearing black outfits.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari’s boldest and hottest looks

So, what do you think about Shweta Tiwari’s hottest photoshoots? She exudes oomph in every pic, doesn’t she?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani – Most Beautiful Bollywood beauties

 Find Out More