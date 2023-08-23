A look at Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's luxurious life

Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently. Here's a look at his lavish and luxurious lifestyle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Elvish Yadav created history by winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is the only wild card to have won Bigg Boss.
Elvish Yadav lives life king size. He enjoys a lavish lifestyle and has some really expensive cars and more.
Elvish has many branded and luxurious cars. He owns a Porsche worth Rs 1.41 crore, Fortuner worth Rs 42 lakh and an Audi worth Rs 1 crore approximately. He also has Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 2.22 crore.
Apart from luxurious cars, Elvish also loves bikes. He has shared many bike videos on his social media handle.
Elvish owns designer and exclusive products from Armani, Gucci, Prada and more brands.
Elvish Yadav's net worth is approximately Rs 12.5 crore.
Elvish Yadav loves travelling and has explored several countries including Turkey, Thailand and more.
During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Elvish Yadav spoke about his new 16 BHK house in Gurgaon.
Elvish Yadav wears branded sneakers. He wears brands like Nike Jordans, Dior, Gucci and more.
Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, fans want Elvish Yadav back on show.
