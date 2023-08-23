A look at Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's luxurious life

Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently. Here's a look at his lavish and luxurious lifestyle.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav created history by winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is the only wild card to have won Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish’s luxurious life

Elvish Yadav lives life king size. He enjoys a lavish lifestyle and has some really expensive cars and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Car collection

Elvish has many branded and luxurious cars. He owns a Porsche worth Rs 1.41 crore, Fortuner worth Rs 42 lakh and an Audi worth Rs 1 crore approximately. He also has Mercedes G Wagon worth Rs 2.22 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish’s love for bikes

Apart from luxurious cars, Elvish also loves bikes. He has shared many bike videos on his social media handle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Obsessed with brands?

Elvish owns designer and exclusive products from Armani, Gucci, Prada and more brands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Net worth

Elvish Yadav’s net worth is approximately Rs 12.5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Travel freak

Elvish Yadav loves travelling and has explored several countries including Turkey, Thailand and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

16 BHK home

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, Elvish Yadav spoke about his new 16 BHK house in Gurgaon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love for sneakers

Elvish Yadav wears branded sneakers. He wears brands like Nike Jordans, Dior, Gucci and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17 for Elvish?

Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, fans want Elvish Yadav back on show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan: 6 action directors to make Shah Rukh Khan film a visual extravaganza

 

 Find Out More