A look at Celebrity MasterChef star Nikki Tamboli's career, net worth, affair and more
| Jan 22, 2025
Nikki Tamboli is one of the most talked about TV stars now. She rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 14.
She also did Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after that. Nikki began her career in 2019 with the Telugu horror comedy movie Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu.
She then did Tamil films and many other South movies. She then grabbed attention after being the finalist of Bigg Boss 14.
Nikki has also been a part of many music videos where she impressed everyone with her performance.
She recently did Bigg Boss Marathi 5 where she was one of the most talked about contestant.
She also emerged as the second runner up of the show. She was also known for her affair with Arbaz Patel.
Arbaz reportedly had a girlfriend already outside but still he is with Nikki now.
Nikki is currently a part of Celebrity MasterChef. Many of her promos from the show have gone viral.
It is being said that she is one of the most talked about contestant in this show as well. We recently saw her fight with co-contestant, Gaurav Khanna. As of 2024, her net worth is Rs 129,682,119.
