A look at Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter's luxurious life
BollywoodLifeSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2024
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma has been in the news. She recently made many big allegations against Rupali. She called her an abusive woman and we saw Rupali throwing a defamation case on her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Esha then deleted all the posts related to Rupali and even made her Instagram account private.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Since, then we have seen that she is in the news. Her pictures on social media talk a lot about her luxurious life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Esha often goes on luxurious vacations and this picture looks like it is from Maldives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Esha is seen doing water sports in this picture and truly lives a good life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here we see her dressed up as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She also has got some hot beachwear. She is undoubtedly living a luxurious life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This picture is from her Dubai vacation and she is truly enjoying it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Esha reportedly owns luxurious cars as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Attending some top parties is also seen in her social media pictures.