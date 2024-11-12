A look at the controversies around Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly
Sanskruti Nemane
| Nov 12, 2024
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been in the news for her personal and professional life. She recently became the highlight when her stepdaughter, Esha Verma made serious allegations against her.
Ashwin Verma has two daughters from his previous relationships and Esha called Rupali a abusive woman. She accused her of breaking their family.
Esha also said that Rupali gave strange medications to Ashwin to control him. She also called Ashwin and Rupali bullies.
Ashwin reacted after Esha made these allegations and said that his daughter is still hurt about his separation from his ex-wife, Priyanka Verma.
Esha then brought in Rupali, Ashwin's son, Rudransh in this matter. She said that he is their illegitimate child.
Rupali then decided to take action as she does not want her son to be brought it. She filed Rs 50 crore defamation case against Esha.
Rupali's professional life has also been the talk of the town. It has been said that many actors have left the show because of Rupali.
When Sudhanshu Pandey left, it was being said that he left because of issues with Rupali. The actor never confirmed this but the rumours did not stop.
Recently, Nidhi Shah indirectly said that Rupali is insecure and she made her scenes cut.
Paras Kalnawat also said that his scenes were cut because of Rupali.
After Sudhanshu, even Madalsa Sharma left the show and she also called Rupali double aced.
Earlier, there have been rumours that things are not right between Rupali and costar Gaurav Khanna as well. It was being said that they are not even comfortable working together.
