Li’l truths about the actor that not a lot of people know

Check out these facts about Aamir Ali, the birthday boy

Aamir Ali’s favourite singer

Just like most of us, Aamir is a big fan of Lucky Ali. He loves Lucky Ali’s songs and Sufi songs

Aamir Ali loves Bhopali food

Every time Aamir visits Madhya Pradesh he relishes Bhopali cuisine as he loves it

Aamir Ali is a fitness freak

Aamir believes in keeping the body healthy at all time and therefore he regularly hits the gym and plays sports to maintain wellness of his body

Aamir Ali loves sweets

Aamir has a soft corner for sweets. On his cheat days he tries to have as many sweets as possible

Aamir Ali’s zodiac sign

Aamir is a true Virgo. He is an Earth sign and acts the same way. Practical, Logical and Systematical is Aamir’s personality

Aamir Ali’s special moments

Being all nostalgic, Aamir Ali had admitted that he had painted his car red as he couldn’t afford a Ferrari

