Check out these facts about Aamir Ali, the birthday boySource: Bollywood
Just like most of us, Aamir is a big fan of Lucky Ali. He loves Lucky Ali’s songs and Sufi songsSource: Bollywood
Every time Aamir visits Madhya Pradesh he relishes Bhopali cuisine as he loves itSource: Bollywood
Aamir believes in keeping the body healthy at all time and therefore he regularly hits the gym and plays sports to maintain wellness of his bodySource: Bollywood
Aamir has a soft corner for sweets. On his cheat days he tries to have as many sweets as possibleSource: Bollywood
Aamir is a true Virgo. He is an Earth sign and acts the same way. Practical, Logical and Systematical is Aamir’s personalitySource: Bollywood
Being all nostalgic, Aamir Ali had admitted that he had painted his car red as he couldn’t afford a FerrariSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!