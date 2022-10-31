Shiv Thakare- Abdu Rozik

Shiv and Abdu have become good friends in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They often crack jokes and audiences love their bond.

Rubina Dilaik-Nikki Tamboli

It was in Bigg Boss 14 house that Rubina and Nikki's friendship grew stronger. Rubina has always praised Nikki for her positive attitude.

Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni

The duo became very good friends in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Thy had a Jai-Veeru kind of bond and still have the same.

Shamita Shetty-Neha Bhasin

It was in Bigg Boss OTT that we saw a great bond between Shamita and Neha. The duo continue to remain buddies.

Nishant Bhat-Pratik Sehajpal

By the end of Bigg Boss OTT the duo became good friends and were again seen in Bigg Boss 15. Their bond is very pure.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee- Rashami Desai

In the Bigg Boss 13 home the duo were seen supporting one another in the show.

Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma

It was in Bigg Boss 11 that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina became good friends with Priyank. They share a great bond and also hang together.

