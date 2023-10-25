Abhira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other Top 9 TV jodis that will be forever known for their insane chemistry

Abhira to MaAn, these TV jodis are most loved by fans for their chemistry.

Nikita Thakkar

Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is like fire.

Fans will miss AbhiRa

Abhimanyu (Harshad) and Akshara (Pranali) will be dearly missed by fans as they are biding adieu to the show. Fans are not yet ready to part ways from AbhiRa.

MaAn of Anupamaa

Like AbhiRa, fans are quite attached to MaAn too. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's chemistry is simply uff.

IshVi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan and Savi. Their chemistry has become an instant hit.

AraNsh of Barsatein

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's insane chemistry in Barsatein has already become the talk of the town.

SaiRat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Before IshVi, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was ruled by SaiRat. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's chemistry was the USP of the show.

Arylie from Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan's chemistry in Imlie was so good that fans wanted to see them as a couple in real life.

Priyankit from Udaariyaan

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta would be forever known for the chemistry that they shared in Udaariyaan.

KaviAan of Katha Ankahee

Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma's nokh-jokh in Katha Ankahee has won fans' hearts.

RuSha of Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra played Rudra and Preesha in Yeh Hai Chahatein. They turned into one of the most-loved TV jodis.

Preeran of Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopra as Preeta and Karan managed to set the screen on fire with their chemistry on Kundali Bhagya.

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy in Naagin

The first season of Naagin was the biggest hit. It was all thanks to the chemistry shared by Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy.

