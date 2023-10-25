Abhira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other Top 9 TV jodis that will be forever known for their insane chemistry

Abhira to MaAn, these TV jodis are most loved by fans for their chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is like fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu (Harshad) and Akshara (Pranali) will be dearly missed by fans as they are biding adieu to the show. Fans are not yet ready to part ways from AbhiRa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like AbhiRa, fans are quite attached to MaAn too. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's chemistry is simply uff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Ishaan and Savi. Their chemistry has become an instant hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi's insane chemistry in Barsatein has already become the talk of the town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before IshVi, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was ruled by SaiRat. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's chemistry was the USP of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan's chemistry in Imlie was so good that fans wanted to see them as a couple in real life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta would be forever known for the chemistry that they shared in Udaariyaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma's nokh-jokh in Katha Ankahee has won fans' hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra played Rudra and Preesha in Yeh Hai Chahatein. They turned into one of the most-loved TV jodis.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopra as Preeta and Karan managed to set the screen on fire with their chemistry on Kundali Bhagya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of Naagin was the biggest hit. It was all thanks to the chemistry shared by Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
