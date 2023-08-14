Abhishek Malhan, Siddharth Shukla and more: Top Bigg Boss contestants who suffered medical emergency when inside the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan has been hospitalised.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Abhishek Malhan

It is yet to be known why he has been hospitalised.

Sidharth Shukla

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had Typhoid and was hospitalised during Bigg Boss 13.

Raqesh Bapat

He left Bigg Boss 15 as he allegedly suffered from kidney stones.

Manu Punjabi

During Bigg Boss 10, Manu Punjabi had to be hospitalised as he reportedly suffered pancreatic attack.

Paras Chhabra

Even he stepped out of BB 13 to treat his finger injury.

Shamita Shetty

The actress reportedly left Bigg Boss 16 owing to medical issues.

Vikas Gupta

During BB 14, the mastermind had to exit for a few days due to medical reasons.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

She suffered a major back injury when inside BB 13 house and had to step out.

Zubair Khan

Reportedly, he had to be hospitalised after he allegedly ate some sleeping pills.

Afsana Khan

She was asked to leave the show after she tried to harm herself. She suffered a panic attack.

