Abhishek Malhan, Siddharth Shukla and more: Top Bigg Boss contestants who suffered medical emergency when inside the house

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan has been hospitalised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
It is yet to be known why he has been hospitalised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had Typhoid and was hospitalised during Bigg Boss 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He left Bigg Boss 15 as he allegedly suffered from kidney stones.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During Bigg Boss 10, Manu Punjabi had to be hospitalised as he reportedly suffered pancreatic attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even he stepped out of BB 13 to treat his finger injury.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress reportedly left Bigg Boss 16 owing to medical issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During BB 14, the mastermind had to exit for a few days due to medical reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She suffered a major back injury when inside BB 13 house and had to step out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, he had to be hospitalised after he allegedly ate some sleeping pills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was asked to leave the show after she tried to harm herself. She suffered a panic attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
