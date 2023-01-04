Actresses who got married more than once in search of true love

There have been many stars who did not find love for the first time but got lucky in the second time. Here, take a look at the list of actresses who got married twice.Source: Bollywood
She was first married to Rishi Sethia in Bangkok. Their marriage was short-lived and then she got married to Samir Soni, a Bollywood star.Source: Bollywood
She got married to Pankaj Kapur and was blessed with Shahid Kapoor. Later she divorced Pankaj and married Rajesh Khattar and was blessed with Ishaan Khatter. She divorced him and found love in Ustaad Raza Ali Khan.Source: Bollywood
She first married at 19 to Avishkar Darvekar, a Marathi star. She divorced him reportedly due to domestic violence and married Anurag Solanki, an interior designer. She separated within 8 months reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actress was first married to Sekhar Gupta and had a daughter. She then divorced him and married Bhakhtyar Irani.Source: Bollywood
The actress was married to TV star Harsh Chhaya but divorced him in 2001. She then married Vipul Amrutlal Shah.Source: Bollywood
The actress first married pilot Raunak Samson in 2011 but got divorced in 2015. She then married Shoaib Ibrahim, whom she met on Sasural Simar Ka sets.Source: Bollywood
She was first married to Marathi theatre writer Vijay Kenkare. She divorced him and then got married to Ashutosh Rana.Source: Bollywood
She was first married to Raja Chaudhary. She then divorced him in 1998 and married Abhinav Kohli.Source: Bollywood
The veteran actress was first married to Gautam Berry and had Sikandar Kher. She divorced Gautam and then married Anupam Kher whom she knew since college time.Source: Bollywood
After her broken marriage, the actress lost faith in marriage. She met Parmeet Sethi at a friends party. They dated for long time and then married for the second time.Source: Bollywood
