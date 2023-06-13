Adipurush: Top stars who played Hanuman before Devdatta Naage

Before Devdatta Naage plays Hanuman in Adipurush; here are stars who played the role of Lord Hanuman.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Devdatta Naage

Devdatta Naage is all set to play Hanuman in Adipurush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dara Singh

Dara Singh played Hanuman ji in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh played Hanuman in 1995 serial Jai Veer Hanuman.

Raj Premi

Raj Premi played Hanuman in a serial called Jai Hanuman.

Danish Akhtar

Danish Akhtar played Hanuman in Siya Ke Ram.

Bhanushali Ishant

Bhanushali Ishant played the character of Bal Hanuman on Zee TV.

Nirbhay Wadhwa

Nirbhay Wadhwa played young Hanuman.

Ekagra Divedi

Ekagra Divedi played Hanuman in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, 2020.

Raj Mnage

Raj Mnage also played naughty Hanuman in Bajrangi Bali.

Nirbhay Wadhwa

Nirbhay Wadhwa reportedly lidted 18 men to fly like Hanuman in ankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut.

Hanuman was a bog devotee of Ram.

