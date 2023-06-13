Adipurush: Top stars who played Hanuman before Devdatta Naage

Before Devdatta Naage plays Hanuman in Adipurush; here are stars who played the role of Lord Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Devdatta Naage is all set to play Hanuman in Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dara Singh played Hanuman ji in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vindu Dara Singh played Hanuman in 1995 serial Jai Veer Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Premi played Hanuman in a serial called Jai Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Danish Akhtar played Hanuman in Siya Ke Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhanushali Ishant played the character of Bal Hanuman on Zee TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nirbhay Wadhwa played young Hanuman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ekagra Divedi played Hanuman in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, 2020.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Mnage also played naughty Hanuman in Bajrangi Bali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nirbhay Wadhwa reportedly lidted 18 men to fly like Hanuman in ankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush is directed by Om Raut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hanuman was a bog devotee of Ram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
