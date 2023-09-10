Shaheer Sheikh, Dipika Kakar and more: Top 10 TV stars whose first jobs were not in showbiz

Shaheer Sheikh, Dipika Kakar, Adnan Khan and more: Here is a look at top stars from the world of television who held different jobs before entering world of showbiz

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh who has a LLB degree worked in a law firm and a photographer before entering showbiz

Donal Bisht

Donal Bisht worked as an electronic news journalist before being an actress

Vikram Singh Chauhan

A law student from the UK, he worked as a corporate lawyer

Namik Paul

Namik Paul worked with NDTV as a journalist before being an actor

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin interned with American Express in marketing department

Roop Durgapal

The Balika Vadhu actress worked as a software engineer

Sidharth Shukla

The later actor was working in his friend's father's interior decoration company

Karan V Grover

Karan V Grover, a chemical engineer was with an event management firm

Mansi Srivastava

The actress worked in an airlines company

Dipika Kakar

The actress was working as a flight attendant

Adnan Khan

Adnan Khan worked in the HR department of a corporate firm

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami was a dance instructor before entering modelling

