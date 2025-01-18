Ahead of Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, a look at prize money won by winners of last ten seasons

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2025

Bigg Boss 18 has reached its finale. Among Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and others, one will prize money home. Here's how much other winners won over seasons.

Bigg Boss 17 was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. He won Rs 50 lakh and a car.

MC Stan turned out to be the surprise winner of Bigg Boss 16. He won a total of Rs 31.8 lakh as prize money.

Tejasswi Prakash' stardom multiplied ten folds after winning Bigg Boss 15. She took home prize money of Rs 40 lakh.

The winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik, won the prize money of Rs 36 lakh. She had entered the show with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla, the most talked-about winner in Bigg Boss history, won prize money of Rs 50 lakh in thirteenth season.

In 2018, the Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar won Rs 30 lakh for winning Bigg Boss season 12.

Shilpa Shinde was the winner of Bigg Boss 11. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress won Rs 44 lakh.

Manveer Gurjar was the first common man to have won Bigg Boss. He received a prize money of Rs 50 lakh in season 10.

Prince Narula, the winner of Bigg Boss 9, took home Rs 50 lakh. He is the king of reality shows.

Gautam Gulati won Bigg Boss 8 in 2015. The prize money was Rs 50 lakh.

